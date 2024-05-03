Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,072 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $9,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sony Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SONY opened at $84.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $79.62 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The stock has a market cap of $103.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

