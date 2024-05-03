UBS Group Lowers Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $142.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

LEA opened at $126.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.40 and its 200-day moving average is $135.69. Lear has a 52-week low of $117.79 and a 52-week high of $157.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lear will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lear news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,019.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Lear in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Lear by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Lear by 131.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Lear in the first quarter worth about $62,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

