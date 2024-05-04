Choreo LLC Invests $248,000 in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:LPX opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.05 and a 200-day moving average of $68.67. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.87. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $84.54.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.60 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 42.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPX. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on LPX

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.