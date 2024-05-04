Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.09% of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,087,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,835,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 79,318 shares in the last quarter.

GTEK opened at $28.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.44 million, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.20. Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $29.74.

The Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (GTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in potentially growing technology companies that are believed to drive tech innovation around the world. GTEK was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

