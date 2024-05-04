Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.53. 55,054 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 77,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 499,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 38,464 shares in the last quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $25,050,000. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 290.5% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 567,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 422,021 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,134,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,717,000 after buying an additional 124,200 shares in the last quarter.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

