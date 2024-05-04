New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 97,973 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,973 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of AZEK worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $2,893,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 42,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AZEK by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,989,000 after acquiring an additional 881,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in AZEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

AZEK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

AZEK stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.93. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,083,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,330,345.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,083,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,330,345.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $4,671,501.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,721.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,431 shares of company stock worth $6,356,622 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

