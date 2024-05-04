Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Vladimir Tenev Sells 25,049 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 25,049 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $426,834.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,584 shares in the company, valued at $555,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, April 4th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $4,667,500.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $4,190,000.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $7,560,000.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $2,652,500.00.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $17.95 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

