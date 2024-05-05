Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Position Lifted by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.3 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

