AudioCodes (AUDC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect AudioCodes to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.18 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 3.59%. On average, analysts expect AudioCodes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AudioCodes Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.84. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

AudioCodes Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

AUDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on AudioCodes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on AudioCodes from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

