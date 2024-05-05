Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 78.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,503 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 67,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Block by 38.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Block during the third quarter worth $44,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Block by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $69.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.16.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $165,958.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,754 shares in the company, valued at $12,972,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,469 shares of company stock worth $34,963,585 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

