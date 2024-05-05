Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.88 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Bruker updated its FY24 guidance to $2.79-2.84 EPS.
BRKR stock opened at $70.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Bruker has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.38 and its 200-day moving average is $75.14.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.
In other Bruker news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.
