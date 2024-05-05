NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.17 and last traded at $16.17. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.
NEXON Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38.
About NEXON
NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NEXON
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for NEXON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.