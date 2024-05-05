Cellular Goods (LON:CBX) Stock Price Down 40%

Shares of Cellular Goods PLC (LON:CBX – Get Free Report) fell 40% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). 1,730,061 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 7,555,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

Cellular Goods Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.38. The firm has a market cap of £1.36 million, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of -1.39.

About Cellular Goods

Cellular Goods PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells biosynthetic cannabinoids-based consumer products in the United Kingdom. The company provides cannabinoid solutions for skincare and ingestible products. It offers its products through retailers; direct to consumers through its website; and online.

