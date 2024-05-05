Choreo LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,253 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 20,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,174,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $190.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $547.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $131.81 and a 1 year high of $200.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

