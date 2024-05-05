CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.46.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $91.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.10. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

