Wells Fargo & Company Increases Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Price Target to $91.00

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SHEL. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.03. The firm has a market cap of $232.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.59. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $73.94.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 5.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Community Bank lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in shares of Shell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 26,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Shell by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,907 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shell by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

