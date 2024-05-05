SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Performance

Shares of SIF opened at $3.13 on Thursday. SIFCO Industries has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 24.45% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIFCO Industries

About SIFCO Industries

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:SIF Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned 0.94% of SIFCO Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

