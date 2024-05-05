Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Stock Position Lifted by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFCF. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 16,510,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 165,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 165,107 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,181,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 633,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,860,000 after purchasing an additional 98,806 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,081,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,839,000 after purchasing an additional 312,671 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFCF opened at $41.39 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.52.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

