East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW) Stock Price Down 1.8%

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.57. 15,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 59,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

East Resources Acquisition Trading Down 1.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.