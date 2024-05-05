Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Trading Down 0.6%

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 11,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 103,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.
Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Trading Down 0.3 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98.
About Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III
Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire business in the real estate industry.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.