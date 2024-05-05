Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Trading Down 0.6%

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 11,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 103,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98.

About Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire business in the real estate industry.

