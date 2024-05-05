First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 4,105 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,654 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in General Motors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,868,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in General Motors by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Certuity LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.79. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

