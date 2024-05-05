First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $640,000 Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,242 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DB. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DB. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average is $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

