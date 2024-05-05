Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754,648 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,561 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $37,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 518,272 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Intel by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,382 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Intel by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 19,049 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.2% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,802 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average of $42.02. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

