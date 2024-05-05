Ford Motor (F) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on June 3rd

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the auto manufacturer on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.

Ford Motor has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Ford Motor has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ford Motor to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

F stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

