Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,371,000 after acquiring an additional 77,428 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,062,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,785,000 after purchasing an additional 125,875 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,626,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,626,000 after buying an additional 119,258 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $156,701,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,700,000 after buying an additional 706,134 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.09 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.46 and a 200-day moving average of $74.47.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

