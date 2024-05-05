Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 2,509 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in GFL Environmental by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average of $32.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GFL. TheStreet raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America cut GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

