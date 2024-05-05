Kingswood (LON:KWG) Trading Down 2.2%

Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.02 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.14). 25,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 34,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.14).

Kingswood Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £24.40 million, a P/E ratio of -140.63 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 12.02.

About Kingswood

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Planning, and US Operations. The company provides wealth planning, advice process, pensions and retirement planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, tax planning, succession planning, protection advisory, cash management, and foreign exchange services.

Featured Stories

