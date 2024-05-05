MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Shares Up 1.2%

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $91.00 and last traded at $91.00. 3 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.90.
MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.85. The company has a market cap of $562.38 million, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.96.
MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Company Profile
The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.