Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) Trading 4.7% Higher

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.85. 35,270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 36,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Presidio Property Trust Trading Up 4.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a market cap of $12.25 million, a PE ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.65.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

