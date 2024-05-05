Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) by 173.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,222 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 39.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,866,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 3,064,173 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 578.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,345 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 62.5% during the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 23.8% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,647,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 317,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $364.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 1.33%.

(Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.