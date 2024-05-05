The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,814 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $37,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Boston Beer by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 291.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $30,652.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,231.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.21.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $277.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.78 and a fifty-two week high of $395.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.87.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $426.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.18 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

