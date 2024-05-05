Urban Edge Properties (UE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.200-1.250 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 59.60%. On average, analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

UE stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.49. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $18.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

In other news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 26,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $448,187.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Urban Edge Properties

(Get Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.