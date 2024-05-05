Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $206.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.15 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 4.90%. Varex Imaging’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Varex Imaging updated its Q3 guidance to $0.05 to $0.25 EPS.

Varex Imaging Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a market cap of $632.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.