Agricultural Bank of China Limited Declares Dividend of $0.67 (OTCMKTS:ACGBY)

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.6676 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.
Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ACGBY opened at $10.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile
