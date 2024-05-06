Agricultural Bank of China Limited Declares Dividend of $0.67 (OTCMKTS:ACGBY)

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.6676 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ACGBY opened at $10.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

