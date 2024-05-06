Autohome (ATHM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Autohome to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $269.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.99 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 26.14%. On average, analysts expect Autohome to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $26.90 on Monday. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.39.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.