Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Holdings Boosted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 626,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,626 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $21,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $35.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.95. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $35.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXTA

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.