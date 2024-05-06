Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,339,035,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,144,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,828,000 after buying an additional 215,822 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,242,000 after purchasing an additional 49,276 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $251,965,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,937,000 after purchasing an additional 738,640 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $120.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.15 and a 200 day moving average of $114.54. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $125.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

