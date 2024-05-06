DoubleDown Interactive (DDI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect DoubleDown Interactive to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 14.62%. On average, analysts expect DoubleDown Interactive to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DoubleDown Interactive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDI opened at $10.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $15.96.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

Featured Articles

