Genie Energy (GNE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 25.39%.
Genie Energy Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:GNE opened at $15.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average of $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $433.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.17. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $30.90.
Genie Energy Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on GNE
About Genie Energy
Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Genie Energy
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Coca-Cola Stock Analysis: Key Insights and Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.