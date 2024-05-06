Genie Energy (GNE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 25.39%.

Shares of NYSE:GNE opened at $15.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average of $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $433.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.17. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $30.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

