Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Heron Therapeutics has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million. On average, analysts expect Heron Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

HRTX stock opened at $2.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $393.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.73. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRTX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Further Reading

