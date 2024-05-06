Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,708 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $20,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGA. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 532.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $198.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.85.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $201.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.88. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $133.13 and a 12-month high of $202.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.07.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

