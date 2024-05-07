Amalgamated Bank Sells 830 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Voya Financial worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Voya Financial Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $72.83 on Tuesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.02 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.91 and a 200 day moving average of $70.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.