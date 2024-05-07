Analyzing The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) and M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) and M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares The Berkeley Group and M.D.C.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A M.D.C. 8.64% 12.32% 7.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.9% of The Berkeley Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of M.D.C. shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of M.D.C. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A $2.62 22.26 M.D.C. $4.64 billion 1.02 $401.01 million $5.28 11.93

This table compares The Berkeley Group and M.D.C.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

M.D.C. has higher revenue and earnings than The Berkeley Group. M.D.C. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Berkeley Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

The Berkeley Group pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. M.D.C. pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. The Berkeley Group pays out 68.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. M.D.C. pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. M.D.C. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. M.D.C. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for The Berkeley Group and M.D.C., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Berkeley Group 0 0 0 0 N/A M.D.C. 1 4 0 0 1.80

M.D.C. has a consensus target price of $52.13, indicating a potential downside of 17.24%. Given M.D.C.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe M.D.C. is more favorable than The Berkeley Group.

Summary

M.D.C. beats The Berkeley Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

About M.D.C.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name. The company conducts its homebuilding operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Washington, Colorado, Idaho, Utah, Alabama, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Virginia. Its financial services operations comprise originating mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; providing insurance coverage primarily to its homebuilding subsidiaries and subcontractors for homes sold by its homebuilding subsidiaries, and for work performed in completed subdivisions; acting as a re-insurer on the claims; selling third-party personal property and casualty insurance products to homebuyers; and offering title agency services to homebuilding subsidiaries and customers in Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. As of April 19, 2024, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SH Residential Holdings, LLC.

