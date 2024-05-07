Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Given New $97.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.56.

NYSE CHD opened at $105.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.99. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $108.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,283,000 after buying an additional 2,839,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,967,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,004,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,865,000 after purchasing an additional 354,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,233,000 after purchasing an additional 277,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

