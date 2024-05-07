Digimarc’s (DMRC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Digimarc from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of DMRC stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. Digimarc has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 114.38%.

In related news, Director Milena Alberti-Perez sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $151,116.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at $446,779.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Digimarc news, Director Milena Alberti-Perez sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $151,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,779.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,279.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Digimarc during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Digimarc by 79.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

