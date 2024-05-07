Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $85.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FTNT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. DZ Bank cut shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.37.

FTNT opened at $58.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,480 shares of company stock worth $8,021,556 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

