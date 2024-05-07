Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $578.00

Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 578 ($7.26) and last traded at GBX 576.87 ($7.25), with a volume of 49182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 569 ($7.15).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 534.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 530.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of £853.14 million, a PE ratio of -2,709.52 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13,333.33%.

In other Merchants Trust news, insider Mal Patel purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 537 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £2,148 ($2,698.49). 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

