Stephens Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $164.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stephens from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TXRH. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.55.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $167.74 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $170.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.52. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total value of $60,365.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total value of $60,365.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $351,628.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,865.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,382 shares of company stock worth $1,843,145. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.