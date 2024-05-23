Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock Position Increased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 51,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 117,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 12,011 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 19,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on FRT shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.40.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $101.09 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.27 and a fifty-two week high of $107.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.10 and a 200-day moving average of $100.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.16%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

