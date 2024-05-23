PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $11,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total value of $312,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at $85,958.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total value of $312,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,324,432 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.5 %

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $260.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $190.51 and a 1-year high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

